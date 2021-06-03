Delmeria Marie Lovato, 88, of Sheridan, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at home surrounding by her loving family.
A visitation will be at 6:30 pm on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Holy Name Catholic Church, with a Rosary at 7 pm with Father Prakash Sebastian Verunkal officiating.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am Monday, June 7, 2021 at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Prakash officiating, with the burial in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Please join the family for a reception at the Holiday Inn at 12:30 pm.
