June 2, 1929 – February 23, 2022
Born Delores Elizabeth Mitrenga on June 2, 1929, in Sheridan, Wyoming, Dee passed peacefully with family by her side at MorningStar Senior Living in Billings, Montana.
Delores was born to Wilma Kulcsar and Paul Mitrenga, who emigrated from Hungary and Czechoslovakia to Wyoming. Delores had an idyllic childhood with her siblings, Paul Jr and Jean. Their lovely Alger Street home featured a backyard orchard and garden with some of the plants and apple trees brought from Europe. The Mitrenga family was an active part of their community and church. Delores took piano lessons for several years and became an accomplished pianist playing the organ and piano for several years at their church.
After graduating from high school Dee took the train to Indiana where she attended and graduated from Valparaiso University. She returned home and went to work for The First National Bank of Sheridan. In 1952 Dee met and married William T. Orr “Tom” of Cheyenne, Wyoming. They then moved to San Francisco to start their life and a family. Four children were born there: Karen, Jenness, Mark and Gretchen. In 1958 they moved back to Sheridan. For several years the family spent part of their summers at the Mitrenga house in Story, Wyoming. In Story the children enjoyed fishing, hiking, exploring, treasure hunts and their mom’s delicious picnics. Later, as empty nesters, Dee and Tom moved to Billings, Montana where they designed and built their dream home in Emerald Hills and Dee eagerly awaited the songs of the first robins every spring.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas Orr, their infant daughter Susan Elizabeth, her parents, her brother Paul Mitrenga Jr, and her sister Jean Mitrenga Lonabaugh. Delores is survived by four children, Karen Patterson, Jenness O’Neil (Stephen), Mark Orr and Gretchen Sloan; grandchildren Colette Snuffin, Jessica Burwash, Danelle Sloan, Gus Sloan, Justin O’Neil, Samantha Comstock, Tyler O’Neil, Sarah O’Neil, Joshua Lannan, Brandon Lannan, Nathan Lannan; and also seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
It brings the family peace to know that Mom is again holding hands with the love of her life, William Thomas Orr, who passed away in June 1992.
Services have been held in Billings, Montana.
We will love and miss you endlessly.
Goodbye Mom.