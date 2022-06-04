January 20, 1942 - May 28, 2022
Delores Joan Madzia, 80, gracefully passed into the Lord’s arms on May 28, 2022 in Cypress, Texas. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Delores was born in Sheridan, Wyoming to Frances and Raymond Marosok. She was the eldest of three daughters. At an early age, she shared a love for her surroundings and her dad’s passion for hunting and fishing. Raised in Acme, Wyoming, the family eventually moved to Sheridan where she graduated from Sheridan High School. Some of her early jobs included working at a local coil factory with her mother and as a clerk at Superior cleaners. At age 22, she married John L Madzia. After marriage, she started her family and worked as a legal secretary until retirement.
Growing up, she was quite the athlete. Whether it be racing snowmobiles around the oval track, collecting MVP trophies from numerous softball tournaments, riding horses, waterskiing at Lake DeSmet, ATV’ing in the Big Horns or hiking Red Grade trails, she loved active adventure.
She was a nature lover from head to toe. Hiking and camping under the starry skies, was her idea of 5 star accommodations. Her 4-wheeling sidekicks were her beloved cocker spaniels and newcomer Dachshund, Sadie Mae. She loved to invite family and friends with her to explore the mountains and its pristine beauty. She truly had an eagle eye and knew where to spot the best Wyoming wildlife! Snapping photos, sharing and revisiting the treasures of the day created some wonderful memories.
Over the years, she traveled and spent vacations exploring. At home, a manicured lawn and beautiful flower and vegetable garden, in which she readily shared, is where she really shined. Her home was her sanctuary. She’s a lifelong resident for good reason.
Delores was a daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend all wrapped up in one special package. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Nunez and husband Jason, daughter Kathy Schenewerk, her grandson Blayne Curry, her sisters Debbie Campbell and husband Jim, Darci Banas and husband John, her niece and nephew Kaitlyn and Kaid Banas and extended family.
A celebration of life service will be hosted in late Summer. Details to be shared once confirmed.