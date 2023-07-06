September 11, 1947 – June 14, 2023
It is with great sadness that Den Dudrey left us on June 14, 2023. He was surrounded by his loved ones at his time of passing. Den was born 9/11/1947 in Sheridan WY.
He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1965 and attended Sheridan College and the University of Wyoming until his decision to enlist and serve his country in the United States Army. Den served in Vietnam and received the Bronze Star and the United States Army Commendation Medal for his duties and service in Vietnam.
Returning from his service, Den earned a degree in geology from the University of Wyoming, beginning a career that would take him across Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, and Texas. Eventually and inevitably, Den would return home to Wyoming where he retired after dedicating 20 years to WYDOT in Cheyenne. Den was a member of the American Legion in Pine Bluffs, WY.
Den is survived by his loving wife Linda; his two sons, Don (Francie) Dudrey, Denver, CO and David (Megu) Dudrey, Honolulu, HI; Daughter Tara (Wyatt) Wilson, Cheyenne; and son Ryan (Shannon) Henson, Texas; grandchildren Wynne and Quincy Dudrey, Conner and Mckenzie Wilson, Kylee and Logan Henson. He is also survived by his siblings Bonny (Bruce) Morrill of Sheridan, Pat (Gary) Hutton of Littleton, CO, and Chuck (Debbie) Dudrey of Sheridan, along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Ardyce Dudrey.
Den is laid to rest at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD.