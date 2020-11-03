October 18, 1945 - October 29, 2020
Dennis S Powers passed away at the Veteran’s Hospital in Sheridan, Wyoming October 29, 2020. He was born in Tonasket Washington October 18, 1945. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1965 and from Sheridan College in 1967. He met his wife, Theo Hagen, at the University of Wyoming and they married September 1967. Following graduation from the University of Wyoming he enlisted in the Air Force. While serving in the Air Force he was stationed at Maxwell Air Base. Following an honorable discharge, Theo and Dennis made their home in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Dennis and Theo had two children, Scott and Brooke. Dennis loved being a dad. He was the best. He coached them in their sports. He was their biggest supporter. He never missed a game even if it was in the middle of one of Wyoming’s infamous blizzards. Dennis was his daughter’s marathon partner at the Nashville Marathon in 2000. He would tell you that he walked at least a half-marathon cheering her on.
His grandchildren were the light of his life. From being John’s babysitter when Brooke and Shawn moved back to Sheridan to traveling to Cheyenne and Missouri to support the kids in whatever activity they were involved in. Dennis wanted to be present and involved with his grandchildren. In return, they loved him dearly and treasured their time with him.
Dennis retired from the VA in 2001. He thoroughly enjoyed his work there and working with the veteran’s. From taking them fishing, bowling, to the rodeo, exercising what ever it may have been, Dennis felt it was important to connect with them.
Dennis was actively involved at the YMCA. Following retirement, he became involved with the Wyoming Senior Olympics and the Active Older Adults. Diane and Patty even convinced him to teach a few classes at the Y. His friendships that he made there were invaluable.
Dennis is survived by: Theo Powers (wife); Scott Powers (son) and Breezy Powers (daughter in law); Brooke Wattam (daughter) and Shawn Wattam (son in law); many grandchildren - Taylor, Brandon, E.C. Alexis, Annika, Mason, John, and Jordyn. Davy Bumbacca who he was as close to as a brother and his wife Paula.
Dad, you were the best. Scott and I could not have asked God for a better dad. You are now free. We love you and will miss you terribly, but we take comfort in knowing that you were a believer in God.
Please send memorials to:
Day Break, 211 Smith Street
YMCA Give a Heart
Or to charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.