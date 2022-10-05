Dexter Eugene “Gene” Barnes, 68, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Aug 10, 2022. He was found by his wife Cindy in Lewiston, Idaho while on vacation. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Bethesda Worship Center with Les Hitchcock officiating. A last ride will be held at 5:30 p.m., at 5135 Coffeen Ave., and anyone is welcome to come with a car or motorcycle to send him off. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.