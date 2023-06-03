June 13, 1949 – April 12, 2023
Diana Lynne "Linny" Lloyd Lupton, 73, of Laramie, passed away April 12th, 2023. She was born June 13th, 1949, to Harold and Esther (Hemphill) Lloyd in Belleville, Illinois. She grew up in Marissa, Illinois. Diana's strong work ethic and determination to care for her family led her to work a variety of jobs. She began waiting tables at the age of 13 and worked all through high school until her graduation in January 1967.
While attending SIU-Carbondale, she had the opportunity to sing opera. She later attended Beck Vocational, earning certifications in drafting and welding. As a single mother, in 1981, Diana moved her daughter, Peri, and her son, Jory, to Rawlins, WY. She was the first woman, nationwide, ever hired to work the units at a Sinclair Oil refinery. After an on-the-job accident, Diana moved to Laramie in 1991, where she met Stanley Edward Lupton.
They were married on August 15, 1992. In 1992, Diana obeyed the gospel, being united with Christ in baptism; she worshiped with the Laramie church of Christ. Her love for Jesus permeated everything she did, including her heart for being a mother to anyone who needed one. Following the example set in her childhood, she served as a foster mother through the Casey Family Program for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Harold Lloyd.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Stanley "Ed" Lupton; her children, Perizada Buchanan (Monte); Melanie Brown (Bryan); Jory Lloyd (Nebb); Stacy Lupton; Erica DeLaCruz (Andrew); Lance, Sam, and Kai Ginest; her grandchildren, Abigail and Gideon Buchanan; Avery, Lacey (Ipock), and Chelsey Brown; Curtis, Katelyn, Allia and Jacob Schneider; Alyssa and Alynna Rios; her sisters, Ruth Anne McVey (Kirby), Kathleen Bowlin (Mike), Kimberly Bratschie (Craig), and Anita Lloyd.
Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 10th at the Church of Christ, 1769 Bighorn Ave, Sheridan, WY 82801.