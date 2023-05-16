May 19, 1947 – May 12, 2023
Diana was welcomed into heaven after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loving family at her passing.
Diana was born in Chadron, Nebraska to Harry and Elizabeth (Glick) Dingis. The eldest of 5 children. Her siblings, Gary, Cheryl, Loren and Carrie. Diana had a sister stillborn, Anita.
As Diana was about to start the 5th grade, she and her family moved from Crawford, Nebraska to Sheridan, Wyoming where Diana attended school and graduated from high school in 1965.
Shortly after high school graduation, Diana met her life long love on a blind date. After a whirlwind romance that started on May 28, 1965; an engagement on August 8, 1965; she and David Oedekoven walked the walk, said their vows, professed their love and began lifelong commitment to marriage. Diana started work at the Coil Factory while David attended college. However, Diana's life was about to change as David was stationed in West Texas where their twins Cynthia and Teresa were born. Then on to Illinois where their infant son Douglas was born and died. As David completed his military obligation, Diana and family returned to Sheridan where sons Mark and Kevin were born.
With 4 small children, Diana was a model mother, wife, and housewife. Diana started attending Sheridan College and working in the Griffith Library where she found her true calling and career. Diana was employed at the UW Geology Library, Casper College Library, and Sheridan County Public Library where she was the Acting Director for a year. Diana was the Library Director for the Gillette Campus for over 10 years. She would travel to Gillette on Mondays and back to Sheridan on Friday nights. She also taught several classes at Eastern Wyoming Community College and Gillette Campus.
Diana graduated from Casper College with an Associates degree, the University of Wyoming in Laramie with a Bachelor's degree, and a Masters of Library Science from the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona.
After retiring, Diana and David traveled to see their children and grandchildren to spend time and be involved in their activities. They were the love of her life.
In her free time, Diana enjoyed sewing, reading, camping with her family, researching genealogy, and riding around in the mountains in the side-by-side.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Gary and Loren, her sister Anita, and her son Douglas. She is survived by her husband of 57 years David, her children Cynthia, Teresa, Mark (Kimberly), and Kevin (Sara). Grandchildren Tyler, Jack, Levi, Cora, Luke, and Eli. Diana is also survived by her sisters Cheryl (Chuck) Oncklett and Carrie (Kevin) Klare.
Memorials in Diana's name may be made to First Christian Church's Memorial Fund, 102 S Connor, Sheridan WY.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 1:00 pm at the First Christian Church with Reverend Vonya Mullinax officiating. A reception will follow at the church. Inurnment will take place at 3:30 pm in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.