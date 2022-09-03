June 10, 1939 - August 26, 2022
Diana Nelson ascended to heaven on August 26, 2022. Di meant so much to many as a Loving Mom, Caring Grandmother, Devoted Cousin and Aunt, and Faithful Friend. Her memory and spirit will live on through many people.
Diana was born in Sheridan, Wyoming in 1939 and spent years embracing small town life and the beautiful Bighorn Mountain country. Growing up, Di spent every possible hour she could on horseback or bailing hay at the X-X ranch where her Uncle Fred was the foreman. She was doted on by her aunts, Kay and Mikey. After attending Sheridan High School, she made the brave leap to pursue a degree in physical therapy at the University of Wisconsin, where she joined Chi Omega. During college, she worked summers at Eaton’s dude ranch, where she met life-long friends and cemented her role as a Wyoming cowgirl. Her Wyoming roots were very deep and meaningful in her life.
After college, Di moved to Arizona to begin her career as a physical therapist, a role that she loved and practiced for many years. She married and raised 2 adoring kids, Kim and Eric. She cherished her role as “Grandi” and was extremely involved and influential in the lives of her 4 grandchildren, Tyler, Jake, Henry and Oona. She made an indelible impact on them all.
Faith, family and friends were the keys to Di’s heart, but the arts were where her talents were most evident. Music was a daily part or her life. She couldn’t walk by a piano without playing a tune and inviting a sing along. She was a wiz on the xylophone, ukulele, cowbells, flute and the tambourine. Her rendition of God Bless America on the cowbells was performed to the joy of many. She was a gifted limerick writer, and scripted many poems for birthdays or other occasions. Her energy was infectious and she raised people up around her.
St. Barnabas Episcopal church was Di’s spiritual home and singing in the choir was one of her biggest joys. Her heart was full when the group recently visited her at home to sing and celebrate her retirement from the choir. She was so touched as the choir beautifully sang Evening Song, her favorite tune written by her father, Peter Schunk.
Card games, nightly Jeopardy, and playing tennis and golf provided a lifetime of enjoyment for Di. She grew up playing gin rummy with her parents, aunts and brother and continued her love of cards via hours of Bridge, Shanghai, Hearts, Solitaire, Spite and Malice among others. In addition to loving games, she had a deep and sincere love for nature and animals and spoiled her grand dogs beyond words.
We are beyond grateful to her for bravely battling cancer for 10 years, rarely complaining and never letting it define her. She was a warrior and inspired many people.
It gives us peace knowing that Di’s life was truly blessed in many ways.
The last verse of Evening Song by her father reflects her advice to us all:
Peace on Earth, Good Will to Men, say it O’er and O’er again. May tomorrow’s break of day find some sorrows gone away. Give us courage, Give us fight, Give us strength to do the right.
So when I’m gone, please don’t feel sad. This passing on can’t be too bad, when lots of work and fun you’ve had. So long! My call is heeded.
A memorial service at St. Barnabas will be scheduled in October at a date and time to be determined.