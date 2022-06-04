March 18, 1928 - May 22, 2022
Diane Elizabeth Peterson, a longtime resident of Sheridan, died May 22, 2022, at Harbor Chase assisted living facility, McKinney, Texas at the age of 94.
Diane was born in Trenton, New Jersey on March 18, 1928, the only daughter of Fred Stephens and Elizabeth (Heck) Stephens. She married Charles “Chuck” Peterson on August 21, 1948, in Park Ridge, IL. They were married for 54 years and had four children, Terrie Diane, Stephen Charles, Scott James and Kent Allen.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles, her infant daughter Terry In Process
Diane and infant grandson Eric Stephen Peterson.
She is survived by sons Stephen (Mary), Scott (Bonnie), and Kent (Susan Sedro); grandchildren Jennifer Peterson (Roberto Garza), Teresa Boyle (Michael), Alexander Peterson, Kevin Peterson (Patty Lu), Kari Flory (Carl), and Christine Peterson (Scott Heim); great grandchildren Liam Boyle, Emma Boyle, and Clara Flory.
Diane was a graduate of the University of Wyoming, where she met her husband, Chuck. She always said that marrying Chuck gave her the extended family she never had, and she formed close relationships with Chuck’s siblings and her many nieces and nephews on the Peterson side of the family. Diane loved to travel, both in the U.S. and overseas. She especially enjoyed trips to Mexico, South Africa, England, Spain, Florida, and to Leech Lake in Minnesota. Diane loved to play golf, and won many awards, and even had a hole in one. She also loved to play bridge, read, and watch old movies. Diane owned many dogs in her life, especially Springer Spaniels, and loved them all fiercely.
A special thank you to Harbor Chase Assisted Living facility, where Diane lived the last two years of her life.
Memorials may be sent to a local branch of the Humane Society, or a charity of the donor’s choice.