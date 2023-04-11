June 9, 1946 – April 5, 2023
Diane Mae Dempster was born on June 9th, 1946, in Sheridan, Wyoming to John and Maxine Miech. She passed away at age 76, on April 5th, 2023, at her Home in Parkman, Wyoming. Diane grew up on Pass Creek and her family moved to Ranchester where she attended Elementary School and Graduated from Tongue River High School in 1964 in Dayton, Wyoming. After Graduation she attended Sheridan College.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jack Miech, niece Konni Jo Miech and nephew Robbie South.
She is survived by the Love of Her Life Dennis Davis, Parkman, WY, Dennis’s daughter Katie Davis and son Matt (Eriika) and grandchildren, sister Barbara South (Lonnie) Miles City, MT, niece Jonni Le Lahn, Sheridan, Wy, Nephews Ronni and Lonni Miech , Sheridan, Wy, Jason South, Miles City, Mt. and best friend Joan McCasland, Ranchester, Wy.
Diane worked a variety of jobs including Ranchester State Bank, drove a school bus for Ranchester and Dayton Schools, volunteered to teach kindergarten in 1969, where her Niece Jonni Le attended and the class all called her Aunt Diane.
Her passion was cooking and in her younger years. Her mother and father managed the NU Bar and Supper Club in Ranchester, Wy where she waited tables and helped her mother in the kitchen. She continued with good old fashioned home cooking where she cooked for many ranch hands at the Little Horn Ranch for over 20 Years. She owned and operated the Dew Drop in in Dayton, Wy where you could get the best hamburger and ice cream cone. She spent many summers cooking at a fishing camp in Alaska.
She was an Icon for The Parkman Bar and she worked as a bartender, janitor in the kitchen wherever she could help. This is where she met Dennis Davis when he purchased the bar in 1988. Dennis recalled Diane and her dogs came with the bar and that's how it all started. Diane adored Dennis and was very happy with him and they spent time traveling, camping and just enjoying each other’s company. Diane loved the outdoors, mowing the yard and planting flowers. She loved all animals and took care of her Aunt Mary's parrot for many Years. Her cat Edna will miss Her. She loved walks in Dayton Park with Joan and spending time at the Plott's Cabin.
Diane had The Most Beautiful Blue Eyes and Smile. She will always be remembered by the One and Only "Aunt Diane”. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Special Thanks to Dennis, Patty & Nick Caywood, Gavin & Pam Havens, Joan McCasland, Carolyn Cox, Amy Herbst, Randi Tippets and so many more for your compassion, love and care you have shown. It's been a tough Year in half.
Please join us for a celebration of life on June 9th, 2023, at The Parkman Bar. This was Diane's wish to remember her in laughter, fun and cheer. I can hear her say "Bless Your Heart".
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.