Sept. 3, 1943 - August 4, 2021
Diane Marie Taylor of Sheridan passed away at the VA Medical Center on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the age of 77.
Diane was born in Sheridan WY on Sept. 3, 1943, the only child of Lance and Marie Novakovich, also of Sheridan. On Sept. 21, 1968, she was married to Timothy K. Taylor in Buffalo. Diane worked at the Veterans Administration for 30 years as a Registered Nurse, before her retirement in 2013. Among other things, Diane enjoyed going to the mountains and on drives, reading, collecting various things, watching TV and movies, going to garage sales, holidays, games, shopping, coffee, giving gifts, cooking, and spending time with her sons and pets. As a Nurse, Mother, and Friend, she touched many lives and hearts over the years. Most people will remember her for her kindness and support, her beautiful smile and laughter, and her little talks and chats.
Survivors include her 2 sons, Brett A. Taylor, of Sheridan, and Lance C. Taylor, of Denver. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Memorial donations in her name can be made to the Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 East Ridge Road, Sheridan, WY, 82801.
There will be a Remembrance of Life Celebration in her honor at Kendrick Park in Sheridan, Sunday, August 15th, from 2:00-4:00pm.
She was greatly loved and will be sadly missed!
