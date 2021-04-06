Dianna Sullivan, 70 died early Saturday morning at her home in Buffalo following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, April 9 at 11 a.m. in Willow Grove Cemetery with Father Pete Johnson officiating. A vigil service will be held and the Rosary Recited on Thursday April 8 at 6:00 at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo. Donations in Dianna’s memory may be made to the St. Joseph’s Children’s Home in Torrington in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com