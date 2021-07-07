January 9, 1965 – July 3, 2021
Dianna Lee Voiles, 56, of Sheridan passed away at home on Saturday, July 3, 2021, with her family at her side.
Dianna was born to Eddy and Bonnie (Sampson) Voiles on January 9, 1965, in Sheridan, WY. Dianna never tired of the Wyoming scenery and loved animals, especially dogs. She could not pass up a yard sale, loved finding all kinds of treasures. She loved and wanted more time with her family and friends.
Dianna is survived by her brother Timmy (Gail) Voiles, niece Kayla, nephew Samuel of Indianapolis, IN, her best friend Barb Creech, sons Wade and Gunner Creech of Sheridan, WY, aunt Lorraine (Dwight) Layton of Sheridan, WY, uncle Jack Voiles of Sheridan, WY, uncle Claude and aunt Kathrine Voiles of Recluse, WY, aunt Jean Sampson of Sheridan, WY, and her cousin Kyle (Dianna Bennett) Sampson of Sheridan, WY.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bonnie Sampson and Eddy Voiles, and her husband, Rick Dalsbo, her cousins, Cary Sampson and Greg Sampson and her aunt Barbara Roth.
A Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 A.M., Friday, July 9, 2021, at Bethesda Worship Center, 5135 Coffeen Avenue, with Pastor Scott Lee officiating. A reception luncheon will follow the service. Dianna will be laid to rest with her parents in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials to honor Dianna may be made to the Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 East Ridge Road, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.