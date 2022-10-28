September 25, 1943 - October 24, 2022
Dixie J See, 79, of Sheridan, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, peacefully at home with her family by her side.
Dixie was born in Newton, IA on September 25, 1943, to George and Violet Williams. She went to school in Newton and graduated in 1961. She married Virgil R. See on October 20, 1962. They lived in Rapid City, S.D. and had their three children, moving to Cheyenne, in 1967 until they moved to Sheridan in 1976. Dixie began working at Carroll Realty in 1977 as a secretary and obtained her real estate license in 1981. She purchased Carroll Realty in 1990 and turned it into a successful business until retiring in 2021. Throughout the years she earned many awards including Realtor of the Year in 1985 and 1993, Keystone Award in 2014, Business Person of the Year for the Chamber of Commerce in 1999, and many others. In 2021 she received the Lifetime Achievement Award. She spent many years supporting the community in many ways and was admired by those that knew her.
Dixie felt that in order to be successful in business, you must give back to the community both individually and company wise. She strived for honesty and integrity in her business and personal life.
Dixie loved singing, church activities, and many different sports throughout the years. Her love of travel became evident as she traveled to England, Ireland, Italy, Eastern Europe, and her favorite was to Australia and New Zealand.
Dixie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Virgil See, sisters Lee Goodrich and Meri Terry, brothers David Williams and Larry Williams. She is survived by her children Kathy (Bill) Goodchild, Lori (Scott) Marosok and Kevin (Jennee) See. Her grandchildren: Tom (Nikki) Goodchild, Kayla (Ryan) Goodchild, Andrew (Michelle) Marosok, Rebekah (Brad) Schuler, Jessica (Joe) Edwards, Brittney (Levi) Fried, Noah (Clarissa) Marosok, Lauren (Luke) See, Deserae (Justin) Simbro, Spencer (Alyssa) Cooper, several great grandchildren and her sister Karol Hodges.
A Viewing will be from 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Sheridan Funeral Home, 1423 O’Dell Court, Sheridan, WY.
Funeral Services are at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, October 29, 2022, at First Baptist Church with Pastor Chad Cowen officiating. Interment will follow in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
Memorials to honor Dixie can be made to First Baptist Church, 3179 Big Horn Avenue, Sheridan, WY, 82801 or to the Hub on Smith, 211 Smith St, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.