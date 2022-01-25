Don Hall, 93, of Buffalo, died Sunday Jan. 23, 2022, at Johnson County Health Care Center. Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Laura Fastert officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at the family ranch northwest of Buffalo immediately following the funeral. Donations in Don’s memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church or the Johnson County 4-H Program in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.