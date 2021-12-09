September 8, 1942 – December 3, 2021
Don Thrush, 79, passed away at his home in Great Falls on December 3, 2021, after a courageous year-long battle with cancer.
Don was born on September 8, 1942, to Earl and Louise Thrush in Sheridan, WY. He was joined a few years later by his sister, Carol. He completed junior college in Sheridan while working at his dad’s autobody shop and serving in the Army Reserve. He did not have a passion for working on cars, so he did not pursue that career. Instead, he and the love of his life, Gay Rogers, decided to elope to Coeur d’Alene in the summer of 1962. They decided that the first town they liked between Coeur d’Alene and Sheridan would be their new home. That town ended up being Great Falls. Don and Gay had three children together, Steve, Cathy, and Krista. Don worked for the Smelter followed by a long grocery warehouse career at Ryan’s which later became Supervalu. He worked his way up to superintendent and later warehouse manager, earning promotions that took him and Gay to Billings, and later Parker, CO. He retired in 2000 after 35 years with the company. He has been described by some co-workers as the best boss and favorite boss they ever had. He went out of his way to try and make work as much fun as possible by organizing forklift rodeos, tricycle races, chili cook-offs, United Way fundraisers, Fourth or July parade floats, and countless other activities.
Don was very involved with his church. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, backpacking, and loved his 16 years of faithfully walking his beloved grand-dog, Buddy. Most of all, he loved his family and was the biggest supporter of all activities they were involved in and was always there cheering them on. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved their Papa Don so much. He will be missed everyday by his loving family who were all so blessed to have had him in their lives.
Don is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gay; daughters, Cathy (Pat) Blatter of Great Falls and Krista (Tim) Solomon of Havre; daughter-in-law, Stacy Thrush of Arizona; sister, Carol (John) Cochran of Washington; 8 grandchildren, Samantha Katie, Allison, Alisse, Adam, Alex, Abby, and Karlee; and 8 great-great-grandchildren. There will be a family celebration of life in July where he will join his son, Steve, at their favorite fishing spot, Tenderfoot Creek.
A special thank you to his hospice nurses, Lea and Stacy, for the loving care and compassion they showed not only to Don, but our entire family, over the course of his illness. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
