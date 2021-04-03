January 11, 1934 - March 28, 2021
Dona Marlene (Madron) Townsend, 87, passed away peacefully on the morning of March 28, 2021 (Palm Sunday) at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was surrounded by family, both in person and in spirit.
Born on January 11, 1934 in Burdett, Colorado to Herman and Della (Focht) Madron, Dona was the youngest of six children. She was raised on a ranch in Ranchester, Wyoming where she had fond memories of riding her horse Tony. She married Clyde Richey in Sheridan, Wyoming in 1950. They had one son, Edward Lee. The marriage ended in divorce. In 1957, she married Larry Kersley in Kansas City, Missouri and had two sons, Rodney Wayne and Robert Thomas. After the death of her second husband in a car accident in 1960, she married Robert (Bob) Townsend in Buffalo, Wyoming in 1961 and had one daughter, Tammy Jo. Robert legally adopted the three boys and raised them as his own.
After living in many places across the United States and in Germany, Dona and Bob settled in the Grand Lake area of Oklahoma after Bob’s retirement from the Army in 1977. In 1993, they moved from Grove to Langley where Dona remained after Bob’s death in 2001. In 2016, she moved to Prairie Rose Retirement Community in Tulsa to be closer to her sons. At Prairie Rose, she was a member of the choir and served as an ambassador to welcome new residents. A woman of great faith, she was known for her kindness and hospitality and for collecting anything with a cow on it. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Langley.
She is survived by two sons Rodney Wayne Townsend of Coweta, Oklahoma and Robert Thomas Townsend and his wife Dana of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; and, daughter Tammy Jo Townsend Denny and her husband Tim of Elburn, Illinois; 12 grandchildren Sandra Townsend, Dwayne (Stephanie) Townsend, Josh (Kristin) Bryant, Zach Townsend, Jeremiah Townsend, Kacey (Ross) Townsend Armontrout, Chris Townsend, Julia Kise, Jonathan Kise, Olivia Denny, Lauren Denny, and Keith Medders, who was a like a grandson to her; 11 great-grandchildren; and, many nieces, nephews, and other dear family and friends.
Dona was proceeded in death by her parents, her siblings, her husbands Larry and Robert, and her son Edward Lee Townsend.
The family would like to express deep gratitude to St. Francis Hospice for their kindness, care, and professionalism in guiding Dona from this life into the next one.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the John 3:16 Mission (john316mission.org), 506 N Cheyenne Ave, Tulsa, OK 74103 or the First Baptist Church of Langley, PO Box 202, Langley, OK 74350.
Graveside services were held on Wednesday, March 31 at 1:00 PM at Spavinaw-Strang Cemetery; visitation for family and friends was held on Tuesday evening from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Services were under the direction of Stephens-Key Funeral and Cremation Care in Pryor.