July 7, 1944 – February 4, 2023
Salem, SC– Donald Arthur Schneider II, 78, husband of Linda Whiteaker Grant Schneider, of Salem, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his home.
A native of Sheridan, WY, Mr. Schneider was the son of the late Donald Arthur Schneider I and Beatrice Adeline Skar Schneider. He retired as an engineer with the Collier County Planning and Zoning Division in Florida and was a member of Salem United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Schneider is survived by his sons: Donald Schneider III (Mary), of Spokane Valley, WA and Trevor Schneider (Paula) of Gainesville, FL; daughters: Holly Kimbell (Tim) of Douglasville, GA and Chelsea Freeman (Brian) of St. Augustine Beach, FL; step-sons: John Grant (Michelle) of Lexington, KY and Brian Grant (Sarah) of Grand Rapids, MI; step-daughters: Laura Grant Justice (Scott) of Panama City Beach, FL and Diana Grant Phillips (Alan) of Crab Orchard, KY; sister: Lois Ford of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren: Shantia, Donald Schneider IV, Zahkariah Schneider, Emily Elkins, Grace Sayers, Mitchell Crim, Victoria Steele, Maddox Schneider, Mylee Schneider, Casey Justice, Colton Justice, Josie Grant, Jackson Grant, Wallace Stinnett III, Elizabeth Boyer, Jacob Stinnett, Dylan Grant, Noah Grant, Sarah Freeman, and Zachary Freeman; and great-grandchildren: Sophia, Orion Dontae Ferguson, Annahbelle Pilling, William Pilling, Emma Dodds, Alison Dodds, Violet Elkins, Rosalie Elkins, Kahiau Sayers, ‘Iolana Sayers, Brantley Abernathy, Magnolia Abernathy, Christopher Boyer, Jayden LaClair, Dorothy Stinnett, and Cali Stinnett.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Schneider was preceded in death by his first wife: Sheryl Kay Schneider.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to The National Association for Amateur Radio (ARRL) at www.home.arrl.org/action/Donate.
The family is at their respective homes.