April 8, 1950 – April 13, 2022
Donald Dale Olson passed away at Westview Healthcare Center in Sheridan, Wyoming on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the age of 72. Don was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Forrest and Helen (Matson) Olson on April 8, 1950.
When Don was a toddler, the family, moved to Lynwood, California for work for a short time, then moved to Sundance, Wyoming in 1954 where they owned and operated Wonderview Park Hunting Lodge and Standard Gas Station. The family then moved to Sheridan, Wyoming in 1960, where they owned and operated Ole’s Standard Gas Station in north Sheridan. In 1964, the family moved to South Sheridan where they bought and operated the Triangle Standard Service Station and Motel.
Don attended Taylor School, Central Junior High School, and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1969. He worked at Triangle Standard Service Station, manager at the North Rent It Center and retired from Woodland Park School in the facilities department.
Don married Sharon Johnson, to this union there were three children, Travis, Kevin and Brandi, later divorced. Married to Mary Jean Edmundson in 1983, later divorced.
As a young man he started investing into real estate around Sheridan, Wyoming at on time in his life he owned nine rental properties. Don was an avid reader and outdoorsman, he enjoyed summer and winter camping, trapping, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, four wheeling, motorcycles, dirt bikes, traveling to Glendive, Montana and Fort Peck, Montana to paddlefish, flying remote model airplanes with his brother along with being a passenger in his brother’s airplane, when they would fly around the Sheridan area.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Darrell. He is survived by his sister-in-law Linda Olson of Sheridan Wyoming, his children of Georgia and cousins in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Cremation has taken place; no services are planned.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.