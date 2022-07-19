August 13, 1929 - July 14, 2022
Surrounded by all six of his children and beloved wife Gigi of 68 years, Donald Dean Hendrickson passed away on July 14, 2022.
Don was born on August 13, 1929, to Oli and Anna Westerberg in Platte, South Dakota. Anna was diagnosed with tuberculosis and passed away two-months after giving birth to Don. Anna's sister Eva and her husband John C. Hendrickson from Sheridan, Wyoming lovingly took Don under their care and raised him as one of their own. Don thrived in Sheridan, was a star football player in high school and later went on to play at Chadron College and graduated from the University of Wyoming. After serving in the United States Navy, Don married his high school sweetheart Genevieve Kane and is survived by his six children, thirteen grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. Though extremely shy, he was the kindest, most giving, and generous man, which many of you out there have surely been a part of. We are all better after having Don in our lives.
Don is survived by his wife Genevieve , his son Mark (Tamra), his daughters Christy Bradfield (Steve), Laurie Hampton (Jeff), Stacie Huckeba (Randal), Amy Silvernagel (Kevin) and his son Jeff Hendrickson (Jaeger).
Rosary for Donald will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 1:00 PM with Mass Of Christian Burial to follow at 1:30 PM at the Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Interment to follow at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery with a cookie reception at the Kane Reception Hall.
