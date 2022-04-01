Donald (Donnie) E. Horsley, 67, of Sheridan, Wyoming passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital with his loving family at his side. Donnie was the first-born son to Donald and Dorothy Horsley of Sheridan followed by three brothers and one sister. He attended Woodland Park School and graduated from Sheridan High School.
While working at the Wyo Theatre he met Louise and they married July 4, 1973. They were married for 48 years. In that time, they were blessed with three boys, Jason, Joshua, and Jory. He was a devoted husband and father working on the railroad for 38 years and retiring in 2014. When he wasn’t working, he was looking through his collection of cookbooks for a recipe to try out. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, hiking, and camping with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Jason, his parents, Don and Dorothy Horsley, his grandparents, Sherman and Jeanette, grandma, Ella MacVay, nephew, Michael, and brother-in-law, Mike Reardon. Donnie is survived by his wife, Ella Louise (Reardon); his two sons, Joshua and Jory (Jen Mosley); three brothers Frank “Pee Wee” (Lori), John “Boop” (Angel), and Dave (Robin); one sister, Sherrie (Jack) Legerski; and numerous aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Donnie is at peace with the Lord and reunited with his parents and grandparents along with his son Jason, who has been waiting for him with a fishing pole in his hands.
A public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Sheridan Funeral Home, 1423 O’Dell Ct., Sheridan, WY. Celebration of Donnie’s life will be held at a later time this year. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.