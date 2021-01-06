Donald Eugene Ingalls formerly of 460 Smith Street, Sheridan, WY, passed away on December 23, 2020, at the Family Tree Assisted Living Facility in Morgan, UT. He was born on March 25, 1932, to Earl Eugene Ingalls and Edla May (VanMeter) Ingalls at a humble home located on a muskrat farm near Lake DeSmet, Johnson County. He was raised in the Buffalo and Sheridan area of Wyoming and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1950.
Don enlisted in the army in 1946 and served his country during the Korean War. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Korean Service Medal with two campaign stars. He went on to serve in the Wyoming National Guard for over 35 years and advanced to the rank of Major.
Don married Shirleyann K. Wham of Bridger, Montana in 1954. Seven children were blessed to be born to this union. Shirley is the love of his life. They were married for sixty-six years. She was lovingly holding his hand as he passed. Don was a teacher throughout his life. He took many opportunities to teach others through example and knowledge attained. He loved learning and could be found reading often. He graduated from the University of Wyoming with a BA and later a Master’s degree in Education.
Don was involved in education for 29 years. He began his career teaching math in Huntley, Wyoming. He then taught math and science at Tongue River High School then moved on to Clearmont High School. Don next served as principal of Story School and taught seventh and eighth grades for one year, before transferring to the Wyoming Girls’ School. He served as Education Director and Assistant Superintendent at the Wyoming Girls’ School for four years. Don then moved to Cheyenne and worked in the State Library for two years, specializing in institution libraries. He returned to Sheridan in 1970 and served as the Sheridan High School Librarian until his retirement in 1988.
Don was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He lovingly served in a variety of leadership capacities throughout the years. His most cherished opportunity to serve was in the capacity of a “home teacher.” Numerous people benefited from his willingness to generously give of his time and talents as he served throughout the years. Don and Shirley served an 18-month mission at Martin’s Cove. Both spoke highly of the experience and cherished the opportunity to meet and teach so many people as they served. Don and Shirley as well diligently served together as temple workers in the Billings Montana Temple. Don’s example of kindness and charity exemplified his life. His example continues to radiate through the service rendered by his children and grandchildren.
Don loved being a husband and father. He and Shirley were inseparable throughout their years working closely as a team. Don read many hours to his children and spent many hours on the road supporting children and grandchildren’s activities and events. He had a great sense of humor and always had a joke ready to be shared. He truly loved to laugh. Upon his retirement, Don and Shirley took up the art of making stained glass. Their work could be seen in the windows of their home. He also loved family reunions and working on genealogy. Family was of most importance to him.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Shirleyann Ingalls; children, James (Steph) Ingalls of Laramie, Wyoming, Joseph (Billie) Ingalls of Evanston, Wyoming, Jonathan Ingalls of American Fork, Utah, Janiece (Pat) George of Sheridan, Wyoming, Jackie (Brent) Allred of Boise, Idaho, Jeffrey Ingalls of Sheridan, Wyoming; siblings Richard (Patty) Ingalls of LaGrange, Texas, Earleen Husman of Buffalo, Wyoming, Eddie (Margie) Ingalls of Sheridan, Wyoming; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews
Don is preceded in death by his parents; daughter DawnAnn Ingalls; Granddaughter Rhiannon Ingalls, Grandson Cori Ingalls; Granddaughter Shelby Ingalls; Grandson Corbin Ingalls; Daughter-in-law Lisa Ingalls.
A viewing and funeral service with military honors has taken place at Kane Funeral Home.
