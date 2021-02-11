October 1, 1945 – February 6, 2021
Donald J. Oswald of Sheridan, Wyoming and Cookeville, Tennessee, died of complications arising from COVID-19 on February 6, 2021. He was at home, and surrounded by his loving family and his loyal dogs. Don was cremated and no service has yet been scheduled to honor his life. Donations may be made in his honor to the Wounded Warrior Project (donations may also be made by phone at 855.448.3997or by mail, as described on the website); or to Disabled American Veterans.
Don is survived by his wife, Helen (Rojo) Oswald, his children, Kiki (Bolinger) Farrar (Todd); Dana Oswald (Drew Carmichael); Tiffany Oswald; Ian Oswald; Megan Hobart (Joe); Devon Oswald; his stepchildren Tanya (Bass) Ingram; Misty Miller; and Jeffrey Miller. He is survived by sixteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Margaret Oswald, and his sister, Marjorie Verbrugge. He will be missed greatly by his many friends and family members.
Born in Great Falls, Montana on October 1, 1945, Don moved to Sheridan, Wyoming in 1950. He attended Sheridan High School and Carroll College in Helena, Montana, and then served in the U.S. Navy as a Yeoman Second Class. Don was honorably discharged in 1972 after serving in Vietnam. Upon returning to the U.S., he earned accreditation as a Certified Gemologist from the Gemological Institute of America, in Carlsbad, California. Don built a community of friends and colleagues in Sheridan and across the country. He was elected as the youngest Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge 520 (1976-77), and was an Elks member for 53 years, ultimately becoming the Lodge’s oldest Past Exalted Ruler. He shared his time and energy with many organizations, including the Masons, the Shriners, and the Kalif Horse Patrol. In addition to his career as a jeweler and business owner, he spent 23 years as a clerk at the Veterans Administration in Sheridan, Wyoming and Daytona, Florida. He retired in 2011, in order to spend more time with his wife, his garden, and his beloved dogs.
Don’s father, Henry Oswald, established Oswald’s Jewelry in the 1950s, and brought his son into the business, passing it on to Don in 1979. Don ran the business for many years, and was an important member of the business community in Sheridan. He continued his work as an engraver and appraiser of fine jewelry for most of his life.
Don was an avid outdoorsman. For much of his life, if you wanted to find him, you would look up to the mountains. Don loved to camp and fish with his family and friends, packing horses into the mountains and enjoying many a rambunctious campfire.
After living in Sheridan for much of his life, Don moved south, enjoying the warmth in Florida and Tennessee with his wife of 25 years, Helen. From Helen, Don learned the love of growing things. He spent happy hours watching his garden and enjoying the sun, always with companionship of his dogs.
No funeral services are arranged at this time.