April 4, 1950 - October 11, 2021
Donna Jean (DJ) Brayton, passed peacefully into the grace of God on October 11, 2021. DJ was born April 4, 1950, to Donal C. Brayton and Mary Gwen Shellinger Brayton of Sheridan, Wyoming. Her great joys in life were her two sons Jay Brayton of Billings, Montana, and Eric Jackson of Cheyenne Wyoming, along with his wife, Heather, son Caden and daughter Kyla Jackson. Her other great joy was her beloved beagle, Timmy, her protector, and best buddy!
DJ is survived by her four sisters, Kerry Brayton, Barbara Brayton, Patty Brayton, and Susan Brayton. Also, longtime cousins Lynn and Dan Burnett of Idaho, Mike Brayton of Gillette, Greg and Kristy Von Krosigk of Sheridan, Wyoming, and many other beloved family and friends. Also, Elena Barber, who was always there for her. Thank you for all you did!
While growing up, DJ was a member of the 4-H, The Women’s Club, Swim Club, Art Club, and Speech Team. After high school, she was active as a lobbyist at the state level, held positions in the Wyoming Hunting Dog Association and the WHDA, and was “Person of the Year” for two consecutive years. She was an active member in the Montana Hunting Dogs Association, National Dog Association and the National Dove Association.
DJ is preceded in death by her father, Donal Brayton; sister, Kathy Brayton; grandmother, Margaret Brayton; great grandmother, Viona Shellinger; great grandfather, Ed Shellinger; brother, William Brayton; uncle, John Brayton; aunt, Betty Simpson; and grandfather, Harold Brayton.
Donations may be sent to Sheridan Hospice in lieu of flowers.
There will be no funeral at this time as a celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2022.