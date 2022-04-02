May 5, 1947 – March 25, 2022
Donna Kay Orrell, a wonderful wife, amazing mother, and loving sister, passed away unexpectedly on March 25, 2022.
Kay, as she was known, was born on May 5, 1947, in Lubbock, TX to her parents, Donald and Barbara Oedekoven. She lived most of her life in Northeastern Wyoming - in Recluse, Big Horn, Sheridan, Gillette and in Ranchester at the time of her death. She graduated from Big Horn High School in 1965 and attended the University of Wyoming 1965-69. She married her husband Larry Orrell in Sheridan in 1969 and had two daughters, Leslie (Leyba) and Elizabeth (Vysotsky).
A very talented and dedicated gardener, she was happiest with her hands in the earth. She loved all animals and was especially fond of her pets. She was a long-term member of the Campbell County Master Gardener program and was involved with the Sheridan Senior Center Community Garden.
She dearly loved Wyoming and had a keen interest in the history of Northeastern Wyoming. She possessed a wealth of information on the region and had a near photographic memory of its landscape and landmarks. She had an extensive knowledge of native plants, trees, birds, and wildlife. She loved the prairie and to hear the meadowlarks sing. She had an open mind and heart, was a friend to everyone, and saw the best in people.
She was friendly, warm, welcoming, and a true example of how to treat others. Her kindness was exemplary, and she could find common ground with anyone. She will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Orrell, her daughters Leslie Leyba and Elizabeth Vysotsky, her son-in-law Stanislav Vysotsky, her siblings: David (Diana) Oedekoven, Bruce (Dixie) Oedekoven, Debbie (Keith) Heide, Chris (Brian) Zahradnicek.
A Celebration of Life is being planned with details to follow. Donations for expenses related to her passing may be given at: https://gofund.me/25186ce2.
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.