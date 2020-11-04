December 8, 1935 - October 28, 2020
Donna Mae Bell, age 84, passed away peacefully October 28, 2020 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. She was born December 8, 1935 in Kenmare, North Dakota to Oliver and Mary Olson. Donna grew up with her grandparents, Albert and Anna Lund, who helped raise her in Norma, North Dakota. She ended up moving to Wyoming where she graduated from Kaycee High School.
She married Jack Turk with whom she had 2 beautiful daughters, Penny Turk (deceased) and Linda (David) Kosine. She later moved on to marry Willard Bell with whom she had 2 more beautiful daughters, Kris (Jerry) Melneck and Lori (David) Bertrand. She had taken in 2 sons that she claimed as her own, Ton (Elaine) Wilkenson and Willis Maney. She enjoyed her numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was a mother and friend to many people she met along her journey through life. She never met someone she didn't like or consider a dear friend.
Donna had many joys in life such as dancing. She loved singing and would tell you when she was younger she could sing with the best of them and now she can't carry a tune. She loved to play Liverpool Rummy with family and always won, watching soap operas and yelling at the characters and watching the cooking channel while having people search what certain food items were. She enjoyed Dancing with the Stars and if you weren't helping her keep score she didn't talk until commercial time. She enjoyed crocheting Christmas presents for family and friends. Donna enjoyed camping and all things outdoors. She enjoyed gardening and wasn't afraid to tell you how she wanted it done. She loved baking and had a passion for teaching people different ways of baking such as green tomato pie that tastes like apple pie that your grandma made. Her biggest passion was her life long profession as a manicurist where she worked at The Max for around 44 years.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Oliver and Mary Olson, daughter Penny Turk and her grandparents, Albert and Anna Lund. She is survived by her 3 daughters Linda, Kris and Lori as well as her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. There will be no services held at this time due to health safety precautions. We will have a gathering in summer of 2021 to honor her final wishes.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.