Donna Mae (Simmons) Loescher passed peacefully surrounded by friends and family on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. She was born and raised in Sheridan, Wyoming, the daughter of Donald E Simmons and Bertha M Washut.
A graduate of Sheridan High School in 1966, Donna went on to graduate from National College of Business in Rapid City, SD, specializing in accounting and bookkeeping. Over the years, she lived in South Dakota, Illinois, Wisconsin and Colorado until coming back home to Sheridan in 2007. Donna was well known for her propensity for fun, friendship, and laughter, embracing her Polish family and the traditions of the Washut clan. She perfected and protected her recipe for Warzonka, a Polish liqueur. Donna enjoyed acting in amateur theatre, cooking, decorating, and Wrangler butts. She braved many ailments and setbacks over the years with a strength and grace befitting of the toughest cowboy.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Richard, Curt and Dewey Simmons, and is survived by her sister Carol (Simmons) Thomas, son and daughter-in-law, Brent and Kim Loescher, granddaughters Tayler Glenn, Madison Loescher, Nevada Loescher, and Ava Seitzer, great granddaughter, Murphy Glenn, and her beloved golden doodle, Keiko.
A celebration of life is being planned by the family during Rodeo Weekend 2022, Donna’s favorite time of year.
