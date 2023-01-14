February 12, 1956 - January 5, 2023
Donna “Wifee” Marie Revelle Adams, 66, died Thursday, January 5, 2023.
Donna was born February 12, 1956 to Donald Howard and Margaret Elenore Smithhisler Revelle in Newcastle, Wyoming. Donna was the fourth of eight children. Donna married David “Butter” Adams in Gillette, Wyoming on July 22, 1989.
Donna was an avid cook, a loving wife, and friend to all she met. Donna had a sense of humor, loved to host family reunions and cook meals for Butter’s co-workers. There wasn’t a holiday that you couldn’t find extras around her dining room table. Donna had a love for Labradors. George, Jack, Maggie and Mickey filled their home with excitement, hunting and love & cousin dogs Gertti and Hatti.
Donna was proceeded in death by her parents, brother, Tom and sister, Ann. Donna is survived by her devoted husband Butter, brother Jack (Jeri) Revelle, Mark Revelle, sisters Teresa (Jack) Bare, Kathy (Handy) Levi, and Karen Revelle, along with many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
Donna and Butter loved to garden. She was especially proud of all her flowers, her favorite pansies.
Donna enjoyed watching football. Donna loved the Wyoming Cowboys. They were her favorite college team. Wyoming Cowboys attire would be appropriate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Wyoming Rescue Mission, 230 North Park Street, Casper, Wyoming, 307-265-3002 or online at www.wyomission.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Newcomer Casper.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 710 E. Second St., Casper, Wyoming 82601. Rosary will be Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 710 E Second St., Casper, Wyoming. Service will be Monday, January 16, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 400 Country Club Road, Casper, Wyoming.