May 13, 1935 - June 18, 2023
Donna Yvonne Lich, “Vonnie”, was born May 13, 1935, to Ernest and Audra Pence in Ulm, Wyoming. She passed away peacefully and with a heart full of faith at Sheridan Memorial Hospital on June 18th, 2023. Vonnie left us all too soon, but during her 88 years, she touched the hearts and souls of everyone who knew her.
Vonnie grew up in Ulm, Wyoming on her family’s homesteaded ranch and attended 1st through 8th grade at Ulm School. Once she started high school, she traveled by train to and from Sheridan for the next four years, graduating from Sheridan High School in 1953.
In 1954, Vonnie was crowned Sheridan Wyoming Rodeo Queen. During this time, she met the love of her life, Lyle Lich, of Custer, Montana. Lyle was riding bucking horses in the rodeo at the same time she was given the title as queen. From that moment on, their love grew stronger and they married at the Methodist Church in Sheridan on November 2, 1955. After they were married, they resided at the 3-Bar Ranch near Recluse, Wyoming, where they began to build their beautiful family. They had their first baby girl, Starla Von, in 1956, their only son, Steven Edward, in 1958, their second daughter, Shawn Rae, in 1960, and their last daughter, Sheila Kay, in 1961. Vonnie loved her children more than anything, and she continued to be a loving and present mother throughout her entire life. In 1960, Lyle and Vonnie moved to Pocket Creek for a ranching opportunity. Vonnie always talked about cooking from sun up to sun down for Lyle’s crew of men. She loved cooking, and she could do it well! On July 19th, 1972, Vonnie lost her beloved husband due to a horse accident. She stayed in Custer to raise her babies and began working at Custer School as their secretary from 1978 to 1998.
Vonnie’s love and passion for the ranch she grew up on called her back home to Ulm, Wyoming, and in 1998, she retired from the school and moved back to her homestead. Vonnie spent the next chapter of her life taking care of her family’s ranch, enjoying yard work and gardening, and keeping her family's legacy alive. Her hard work paid off, because Vonnie truly did have the most beautiful yard and home, decorated with beautiful flowers and trees with the greenest, most freshly cut grass for miles away. Vonnie also enjoyed, and was very talented, at all kinds of needle work and generously made gifts for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Even at 88-years-old, Vonnie still enjoyed her needle work, and was working on projects for those she loved. Vonnie was present. She traveled near and far to support her grandchildren in everything they did. She never missed a holiday, basketball game, school concert, or missed sending a birthday or holiday card. She loved her church family and neighbors and spoke of them often; she was grateful for the community she lived in.
Vonnie was a mother, daughter, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, niece, aunt, and friend to so many people, all who would say she was just as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Vonnie’s love for God was admirable, and she lived her life honoring Him and helping others along the way. Vonnie had a smile and laugh that could light up any room. She was, hands down, the nicest lady who will live in our hearts forever. “Lots and lots of love,” as she would always say.
Vonnie is survived by her son-in-law, Larry Schlabach (Starla), of Bismark, ND, her son, Steve Lich of Hardin, MT, daughter, Shawn (Earl) Mitchell, of Hysham, MT, and daughter, Sheila (Lyle) Mitchell, of Sheridan WY, as well as 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and countless nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lyle, daughter, Starla, parents, Ernest and Audra, three sisters, Lois, Norma, and Babe, and one brother, Eugene, as well as many other loved ones.
A graveside service for Vonnie Lich will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Custer, MT Cemetery. A dessert reception will immediately follow at Hysham Park in Hysham, MT.
