December 26, 1943 – May 19, 2022
On Thursday, May 19th Doretta Jane Wiberg Dunham passed away peacefully at the age of 78.
Doretta was born on December 26, 1943 in Sheridan to Catherine and Clifford Wiberg. Doretta was the 8th of 14 kids born to the Wiberg family. She grew up enjoying school, singing, and art. She graduated from Sheridan High School in 1961 and then from the University of Wyoming School of Nursing. She had three children, Sherri, Rick, and Scott.
Doretta was a good woman with a heart of gold. Her faith in God was solid, educated, and genuine. She regularly attended church services, sometimes more than once in a day. She loved her family dearly and wrote them letters weekly just to keep in touch.
Doretta was preceded in death by her father Clifford, mother Catherine, grandson Michael, sisters Alicia and Bridgette, and brother Clifford.
She is survived by her children and their families: Sherri Norton, Rick and Julie Massaro, Scott Dunham and Melissa Miller; Her grandchildren, Tony, Nichole, Matt, Miles, Courtney, and Kallie; Great-grandchildren, Ava, Azalea, Payton, Keelie Mae, Brody, and Ashlynn. Brothers and sisters Arland Wiberg, Sylvia Saddler, Carol Deporter, Gina Reese, Monica Shockey, Chris Wiberg, Joanie Anich, Nelia May, Richard Wiberg, Mary Geertz, many neices, nephews, extended family and friends.
A funeral service and celebration of Doretta’s life will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Holy Name Catholic Church in Sheridan at 10:30 am followed by internment at the Sheridan Memorial Cemetery. Flowers or donations to help with funeral expenses will be accepted.