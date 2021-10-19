Doris Leibee, 101, long time Wyoming resident, died Saturday at the Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo. Funeral services will be held Friday Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Pastor John Constantine officiating. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services to follow the funeral. Visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel on Thursday from 1 -9 p.m. Donations in Mrs. Leibee’s memory may be made to the Amie Holt Care Center in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.