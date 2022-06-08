Dorothy Ann Guy, 78, of Sheridan, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. A vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Holy Name Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass is at 10 a.m., Friday, June 17, 2022, at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Inurnment will be in Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, Juniper Heights with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall. Memorials to honor Dorothy may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.