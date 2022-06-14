July 6, 1943 – June 4, 2022
Dorothy Ann Guy,78, of Sheridan, WY passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her family.
Dorothy “Dottie” Ann Stankitis was born July 6, 1943, in Springfield, IL to parents Elsie and John Stankitis. Her parents raised her in the Catholic Church and in her, they instilled faith in God, integrity, an enduring work ethic and a love for family. She was very close with her parents, her sisters Barbara and Marita, her cousin Diane and her extended family. Growing up, the holidays were composed of huge family get-togethers, filled with story-telling and laughter.
At age 10, Dottie found a love for dance and took lessons in ballet en pointe, jazz and tap all the way through high school. Though dancing didn’t come naturally to her, she trained hard until she was good at it. What did come naturally was being a ham on stage and dancing with personality. Dottie’s many passions throughout her life included writing, gardening, sewing, embroidering, art in all of its forms, and, of course, talking on the phone.
Dottie graduated from Ursuline Academy, a Catholic high school, in 1961. She married her high-school sweetheart Michael Guy, the love of her life and her best friend. They became parents to five children, and she supported her husband and ran their home as he provided for their family. Throughout their marriage, his work moved them several places and together they took on life as an adventure. The BNSF railroad brought the Guy family to Sheridan in 1978, and Mike was a locomotive engineer for 27 years. Dottie always took her role as a wife seriously and faithfully made Mike a hot meal to send him off to his job, even if he was called to work in the middle of the night. They did everything together until he passed in 2016.
Dottie was a genius at mothering but never considered herself that, nor did she consider mothering an amazing feat, though she loved it so. She stayed home with her children while they were young, and guided and nurtured them into adulthood. When there were squabbles, she was calm and unreasonably patient. She insisted that church and Sunday school were regular staples in her childrens’ lives, as were homemade sit-down family dinners. In addition to her domestic duties, she hosted holiday dinners, birthday parties, and playdates. Once her youngest was in school, she worked a full-time job teaching life skills to developmentally disabled adults. She still managed to drive her children to hundreds of practices and was in attendance at all the concerts, games, plays and recitals. She taught her children resilience and perseverance. She motivated them and encouraged them to do their best. She taught them to be honest and sensible.
Of course, all sensibility went out the window when grandchildren arrived. Dottie spoiled her grandkids and absolutely snuck them extra treats. Any holiday arrived with a treasure trove of goodies and toys from grandma. She delighted in talking with her grandchildren, reading them books and watching them play. She tried hard and often failed to stifle a laugh when her grandchildren were simultaneously naughty and hilarious. They were her motivation to keep going in her final years.
Dottie was a loyal friend and an extreme extrovert who was always up for a social gathering. She regularly had her family and friends in stitches from her funny anecdotes and irreverent view on life. Perhaps one of her greatest gifts is that she easily connected with people and saw their potential even if they could not see it themselves. Dottie met people where they were on their journey, not where she wanted them to be, and gave unconditional love and acceptance. Friends and family often consulted her for solid advice, words of encouragement and wisdom.
Dottie’s dream was to be a wife and have a family of her own, and at the conclusion of her life, she said “I got everything that I ever wanted,” and “I always felt like I was protected and loved by Jesus.” She loved her family and friends voraciously. She will be remembered as a generous, affectionate, and loving individual with a glorious smile and an infectious laugh. Dottie was the life of the party and will be deeply missed.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her children; Michael Jr. (Cheryl) Guy of Sheridan; John Guy (Becky Bundy) of Brooks, Maine; Johanna Guy of Sheridan, Erin (David) Nickerson of Big Horn, WY; and Daniel Guy of Sheridan. She is survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Barbara Pelan of Springfield, IL and Marita Brake of Bloomington, IL.
A Vigil will be held at 6:30 P.M., Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Holy Name Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass is at 10:00 A.M., Friday, June 17, 2022, at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Inurnment will be in Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, Juniper Heights with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall.
Memorials to honor Dorothy may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.