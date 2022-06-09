March 14, 1931 – May 25, 2022
Dorothy L. Fall, 91, of Sheridan passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Dorothy passed peacefully with family by her side.
Dorothy was born on March 14, 1931, in Moorcroft, Wyoming. She was the oldest child with two younger sisters. Her parents were Bob and Ruth Seeley. Dorothy attended high school in Moorcroft, Wyoming where she met the love of her life Lenard Fall, who was from the neighboring area of Sundance, Wyoming. Dorothy and Lenard were married August 1, 1948. They moved to Sheridan in the mid 1950’s where they continued their journey of raising their young family.
Dorothy’s favorite thing in life was family. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Everything she did in life revolved around her family. She loved her neighborhood on LaClede Street in Sheridan where she and our dad raised their family. We were always very blessed to grow up in a neighborhood, in an era where your neighbors were your family. Our mother had an open-door policy, she welcomed all the kids in the neighborhood to come and play inside or out. She was never grouchy or in a bad mood. She lifted people up with a positive and upbeat attitude.
Dorothy loved sports and was an extremely competitive lady. Her sons Bob and Bill were both outstanding athletes and she never missed any of their games in high school or college if she could possibly make it. She drug her daughter, Becky, along who loved every minute of it and Mom always made it fun for her as she cheered on her brothers. Her love of sports and anything family carried on when her daughter’s boys were involved in sports or other activities. She would never miss a parent-teacher conference.
If Dorothy had a passion, it was bridge. She loved the game, competition and using her mind. Dorothy always played bridge at least two nights a week. Upon retiring after 18 years working at Kraft’s Jewelry, a job she loved, she played more bridge at friends and hosted at her home! We lovingly called this group the “Bridge Ladies”. Dorothy treasured these ladies; they were her best friends. The “Bridge Ladies” had a great love and commitment to each other.
In addition to her family and bridge, she had many other interests. Anyone who knew Dorothy knew she loved jewelry. She and Dad bowled for many years and it was something she really enjoyed. She got her love of dancing from her grandad Stevenson who had a grand ranch house where they were always entertaining including a lot of dancing.
Dorothy loved her God and The First Christian church. For years she volunteered at the church thrift store and truly loved every minute of it. Our mom’s Bible was always on her bed side table, and she carried it with her if she went anywhere overnight. There was probably not a night she did not read it before she went to sleep.
Our mother was the Matriarch of our family. She always taught us to be strong because she knew that one day, we would need the strength to bear her loss.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lenard, her son Robert, and her two sisters. She is survived by her son William and wife Cynthia Fall, daughter Rebecca Rader and Chuck Barbula, and daughter-in-law Deborah Fall. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
The family will be holding a celebration of Dorothy’s life on July 20, 2022, at 12:00 noon at the First Christian Church, 102 S. Connor St., Sheridan, Wyoming with Pastor Doug Goodwin officiating.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers please send donations to honor Dorothy to The Hub on Smith (formerly the Sheridan Senior Center), 211 Smith Street, Sheridan, WY 82801 or to the First Christian Church, 102 S. Connor St., Sheridan, Wyoming 82801.
