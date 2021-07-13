Ruth Osborn, 86, and her husband Doug Osborn, 87, Sheridan and former Buffalo residents, died peacefully together in bed at their home on March 6. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 24 at 11 a.m. in The First Presbyterian Church in Sheridan with Reverend Karl Heimbuck and Reverend Dr. Bob Miller officiating. Donations in the Osborn’s memory may be made to the Johnson County Library; the Sheridan County Library; the local Boy Scouts of America; or The Green House Living assisted living facility, in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.