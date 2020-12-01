October 24, 1943 - November 24, 2020
Douglas Courtland Estes, age 77 passed away on November 24, 2020. Doug was a lifelong, third generation Sheridan resident. He was born in Bremerton, Washington on October 24th, 1943 to Florence and Gilbert Estes while Gil served in the US Navy during WWII. After the war, the family returned to Sheridan where Gil owned and operated the Sheridan Tent an Awning Company until 1975 when Doug took over the family business. All of Doug’s boys worked for their father where he taught them much more than just the family business. They are all successful today due to the character, work ethic and values instilled in them by their dad. The Sheridan Tent and Awning remained in the family until 2009 when Doug retired.
Doug met daily with a group of longtime close friends for coffee. He valued these friendships and cherished this half hour of time where no world problems were solved, but if you were one of the lucky ones that were invited, the entertainment was priceless. It was always a place of laughter and clever ways of determining who paid the group tab. Doug mastered them all, maybe because he came up with most of them.
Doug was an avid golfer and bowler, a familiar face at both the Powder Horn Country Club and Cloud Peak Bowling Lanes. When he first began golfing, looking for pointers, he asked another golfer for advice, the golfer responded, “Some men’s clubs would probably help”. His bowling average was 200 a game most of his life and he shot his final 300 game not long before his passing. He cared about teaching and helping others in pursuit of these activities.
Doug loved sports and would gamble on just about anything. Somehow, he always saw a way to put himself in position of advantage. Spots in his 28 clubs were some of the most sought after in town. He was always quick with a joke and no one was immune from his good natured ribbing. Upon Tom’s departure for college in North Dakota, Doug told Tom he was proud of him because he had solely raised the average IQ of both states!
In 1974 he met and married the love of his life Linda Naramore. He was a devoted husband and would do anything for his wife, as she would for him. They had a relationship that was the envy of everyone that knew them. She was by his side until the end.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Marsha Philo of Sheridan. He is survived by his wife Linda Estes of Sheridan, his sons Tom Estes of Big Sky, Montana, Jim Estes of Casper, Wyoming and Mike Estes of Coralville, Iowa. His grandchildren Megan Estes of Bozeman, Montana, Zachary Estes, currently serving in the US Air Force, Tiffany Estes of Casper, Wyoming, and Drew Estes of Tiffin Iowa, plus many great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He will be dearly missed.
Services are pending due to the current pandemic.
