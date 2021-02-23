Doug Bishop, 67 year old Buffalo resident, died Friday afternoon at the Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana. A celebration of life will be held by his family and friends July 3, at 2:00 p.m. at the home of his brother and sister-in-law, Willy and Barb Bishop, 108 Powder River Lane, near Dull Knife Reservoir in the Big Horn Mountains. Donations in Doug’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in care of Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.