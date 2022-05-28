April 18, 1953 - May 14, 2022
Douglas Kent Adsit passed away peacefully at his residence on May 14, 2022 at the age of 69. Doug was born on April 18, 1953 in Gillette, Wyoming to Fred and Marie (Sipe) Adsit. He grew up in Big Horn, Wyoming, where they moved when he was an infant. After attending high school at both Big Horn and Sheridan High Schools, he enlisted in the Navy where he served his country on a boat in Vietnam, receiving four medals related to his service. Because of his time in Vietnam, one of his passions was advocating for blue water veterans and recognition of their health problems related to agent orange exposure. After Doug’s service to his country, he spent two decades employed by Burlington Northern Railroad on the Bridge and Building Crew.
He lived in Sheridan where his daughters Jennifer and Katie were born, then Glendive Montana where his son Brandon was born. Although his years with the railroad took him away from Big Horn and Sheridan, he always considered the area his home and visited frequently. He spent many weekends and vacations at his parents house in Big Horn with his family before he was able to move back in the early 1990’s. When his children were young, Doug always had something fun to do with them. Roller Skating, drive-in movies and watching Brandon play baseball in the summer were always favorites. They took several family vacations together in a travel van, where the memories driving together meant more than the destinations, including trips to Glacier National Park, Nashville, and the Grand Canyon. Camping, fishing and boating were also favorite pastimes for Doug, his family, and friends. His beer battered fish fry was legendary, along with the fish stories.
After his children were grown, Doug made the rounds to their houses, usually stopping to say hi, but sometimes just making sure they were ok and driving by. He loved having coffee with his buddies, looking for deals at the local pawn shops, and collecting guns. Doug knew every back road in Sheridan County and beyond. He spent many hours keeping track of the elk, deer, and antelope herds, and he could tell you when and where they were on the move.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Marie. He is survived by his three children: Jennifer (Robert) Reed, Catherine (James) Culver, and Brandon (Kelsi) Adsit - all of Sheridan, WY. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, one great-grandson, his siblings, Bruce (Dixie) Adsit and Kimberle Soltis and their families.
A celebration of life with military honors will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Chad Cowan officiating. A cookie reception to follow, with a private inurnment to be held at a later time in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Big Horn, Wyoming
