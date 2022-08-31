April 29, 1951 - August 23, 2022
Douglas Michael Winfrey passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 23, at his home in Parkman surrounded by his family.
Doug was born on April 29, 1951, in Cedar Rapids, IA to Vernon and Alexa Winfrey. He was the third of four children, joining his two older sisters, KJ, and Paula, and then his younger sister Pam showed up.
Doug attended school in Cedar Rapids. At Arthur school when he was nine, Doug fell 20’ straight down a stairwell. He suffered a bump on his head and a sore neck. It made the local newspaper, and his mom was quoted as saying later that day that he was “fine, just fine.”
In high school Doug excelled at sports. He was an award-winning football player and speed skater among other activities.
Doug had many friends throughout high school, but his closest accomplices were Gary Jensen, Jon Robken, and Dennis Smith. John Arter would join the gang on one of the boy’s western hunts and then the rest, as they say, is history. This band of friends would remain close throughout Doug’s life and many autumns would find the guys visiting and hunting on the ranches where Doug worked.
Doug attended Luther College in Decorah, IA on a football scholarship. Luther was a liberal arts college and that would be the source of jokes in many conversations after Doug moved west.
Doug was inducted into the Luther College Football Hall of Fame in 1993. During the summers, between his years at Luther, Doug found himself traveling west and working ranches. The life of a cowboy was Doug’s calling and where he would eventually meet his wife, his whole world.
In the summer of ‘78 Doug met Janet Heppard, whose family was custom cutting grain near Wyola, MT. Rich Torrens, foreman for the Little Horn Ranch, gave Doug the time off to chase this Oklahoma girl.
Whirlwind is one of the best words to describe their meeting and Doug and Janet were married on November 17,1978. It might have been sooner, but Janet was told by one of her sisters that their mom would need more time to make the bridesmaids dresses.
From this union Doug and Janet had three children: Jess, Ivory, and Ali. Doug worked over 40 years for several ranches on Pass Creek. During that time, he made many friends in the area. Whether it was shoeing horses or helping brand, Doug could always be counted on to be there lending a hand.
The last 24 years he worked on the Pass Creek Ranch for the Butler Family. Doug enjoyed being outside horseback, working cattle, hunting, and fishing.
Doug had six grandchildren whom he adored: Bennett Mayer, Braxton, Talitha, Emellia, Cooper Winfrey, and Kessa Drendel. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Vern and Alexa Winfrey.
Doug is survived by his wife of 44 years Janet and their three children: Jesse (Sandi) Winfrey of Dayton, WY, Ivory (Nate) Drendel of Whitefish, MT and Alisha Hoffman of Sheridan, WY, his three sisters, KJ Kein of Bellaire, FL, Paula Winfrey of Bluff City, TN, and Pam (Scott) Gibbs of Tempe, AZ. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
God blessed his friends and family with Doug, and his memory will live on in their hearts and the minds. We will miss him until we meet him again.
“The greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires, but in his integrity and his ability to affect those around him positively.” Bob Marley
Per Doug’s request there will not be a funeral service. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.