June 26, 1930 – August 10, 2023
Dr. Raymond C. Smith was born June 26, 1930, in Lincoln County Kansas to parents Reverend Ralph and Ruth (Tromble) Smith. Raymond died on August 10, 2023, at the age of 93.
Doc, or Ray as all his friends and clientele called him, was 20 years old on the 26th of June 1950. The Korean War had just started in May, and Ray got the request from Uncle Sam on July 10th to report for military duty in 60 days. In September, Ray and his best friend, Don Rhine joined the Air Force in Indianapolis, Indiana, and they were sent to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. Raymond and Don, along with 1200 other troops were bussed to Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. The base had been closed since the end of World War II and had grown up to weeds and disrepair of the facilities. They chopped down the weeds, painted and repaired the buildings. They continued their basic training there at Sheppard. After basic, Don was sent to Mississippi to school, and Ray entered the hydraulic classes in the H & E School. At Christmas they both went to Indiana where Ray married his beautiful sweetheart, Betty Rhine, on December 26, 1950. Don, Betty’s brother, was his best man, and Ray’s sister Roberta was Betty’s maid of honor. In 1951, Betty and Ray became the proud parents of a beautiful little daughter they named LaJenda Rae.
After Ray finished school, he was sent to a Kamaki Air Base in Nagoya, Japan. During WWII Kamaki base was used by the Japanese Air Force. After 18 months, in February of 1954, Ray returned to the U.S. where he was discharged in September with the rank of Staff Sargeant. Ray, Betty, and LaJenda started school at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. LaJenda started first grade, Ray started classes at Purdue, and Betty started to work. After seven years, Ray graduated with a degree in Animal Husbandry and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, (DVM). LaJenda had graduated from sixth grade, and Betty got her PHT degree from Purdue. PHT stood for Putting Hubby Through. The three then started their practice of Veterinary Medicine in Sheridan, Wyoming, in 1963.
Their family continued to grow after they moved to Wyoming. They added Derrick in 1965, Lisa in 1966, and Stuart completed their family with his arrival in 1969.
Ray continued to practice Veterinary Medicine until his death. He never completely retired. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, an older sister, Reva (Smith) Green of Florida, two younger sisters, Roberta (Smith) Slack and Raydene (Smith) Green of Indiana, brother Reverend Robert Smith of Florida, and son-in-law Jim Barker.
Ray is survived by sister Rosie Blinn of Indiana and sister-in-law Julia Smith of Florida. Ray is also survived by his wife Betty of 72 years; daughter LaJenda Barker of Sheridan; son Derrick Smith of Thornton, CO; daughter Lisa (Randy) Schroeder of Wright, WY; and son Stuart (Megan) Smith of Casper, WY. Along with grandchildren Jamie (David) Newbrough; David (Shawna) Barker; Molly Barker; Aaron (Nicole) Alexander; Misty Alexander; Kendra Alexander; Riley Gallagher; Larissa (Travis Kulwicki) Smith; Elijah Uptain; Carmen Schramm and 24 great-grandchildren.
At Ray’s request cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service with Military Honors is Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ignite Sheridan Wesleyan Church, 404 W. Brundage Lane, Sheridan, Wyoming.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.