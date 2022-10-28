Dr. Russ Huson, 85, Buffalo, died Oct. 25, 2022, at Amie Holt Care Center. Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. at Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Pastor Laura Blackstone officiating. A private family interment will take place at a later date. Donations in Dr. Huson’s memory may be made to the Amie Holt Care Center at 497 West Lott in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com. The service will be livestreamed on the Harness Funeral Home Website at harnessfuneralhome.com by clicking on his obituary and the livestream link.