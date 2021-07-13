January 8, 1959 - July 7, 2021
Duane Dean Brunson, 62, of Sheridan Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at home with his loving family by his side, following a long courageous battle with Metastatic Prostate Cancer. Duane was born January 8, 1959, to Doris (Hauf) Lawson and the late Donald Graham in Billings, Montana. Duane attended Tongue River Elementary and graduated from Tongue River High School in 1978.
In 1979, he met Tammi Will, and they married July 23, 1983; going on to have 2 children Crystal and Cadie.
Duane was a kind man who never met an enemy, he could visit with anyone. He worked hard at everything he set out to do, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family was the light of his life and meant the world to him.
Duane loved camping, fishing, car racing, and going to auctions to find “treasures”. He enjoyed going any place he could socialize and visit. He to many was also known to many as “the cook” he loved cooking and feeding anyone hungry and those that might not be hungry he would talk you into eating. Anyone that knew Duane also knew he was the most loving father, husband and friend that anyone could ask for. He would do anything for his family, friends and even those he hardly knew.
Duane is survived by his wife, Tammi, they have been married for 38yrs. Daughter Crystal Admidin and her 5 children. Cadie Brunson and her 2 children. He is also survived by his Mother Doris Lawson and 4 brothers and 5 sisters. He is proceeded in death by his father Donald Graham; grandparents Henry and Elizabeth Hauf; Virgil and Hazel Graham.
Duane’s request was to have a BBQ (potluck) to celebrate his life. BBQ will be held at the family home located at 1482 Leopard St., Sheridan, Wyoming. Please bring your favorite dish, lawn chair and your stories. The BBQ will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M.
A savings account has been established in Duane Brunson’s honor at Sheridan Community Federal Credit Union to help with final expenses. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.