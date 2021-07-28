Duane Dean Brunson, 62, of Sheridan Wyoming died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, following a long courageous battle with Metastatic Prostate Cancer.
Duane’s request was to have a BBQ (potluck) to celebrate his life. A BBQ will be held at the family home located at 1482 Leopard St., Sheridan, Wyoming. Please bring your favorite dish, lawn chair and your stories. The BBQ will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 4 - 7 p.m.
A savings account has been established in Duane Brunson’s honor at Sheridan Community Federal Credit Union to help with final expenses. Online condolences may be written at www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.