Duane J. Cahoy, 83, Sheridan, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at his residence. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, from 6 -7 pm at Kane Funeral Home. Rosary will be held Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. A reception will follow in the parish hall. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.