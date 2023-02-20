January 17, 1937 – February 14, 2023
Duane L. Williams was born on January 17, 1937, in Otto, Wyoming to Arthur and Irene Williams. Duane was the second of four children. He attended high school in Greybull, Wyoming where he met the love of his life, Gwen Eckhardt. They were married on April 14th, 1956. Shortly after, they moved to Sheridan, Wyoming where they raised their children, Debbie, Don, Dorothy, Danny, and Connie. Duane was a hardworking man throughout his life. He retired from Mountain Bell/AT&T in 1994 only to go to work at the State Bird Farm where he made wonderful friends and had the opportunity to mentor youth who were ordered to complete community service there. Once he retired for good, he and Gwen traveled around collecting antiques. Duane enjoyed woodworking, fixing old phones, and collecting Winchester memorabilia.
Duane loved elk hunting, the mountains, and Johnny Cash. He enjoyed a good western movie, working in the yard and his Jeep Wrangler. But what Duane loved most of all was his family. You knew you were part of his circle when he gave you a nickname. He didn’t say he loved you, he showed you through his sacrifice of time and energy. He spent a good portion of his life attending 4-H fairs, concerts, sporting events, mountain camps, plays, rod runs and rodeos in support of his children and grandchildren. If you needed anything, you knew you could count on Duane to be there.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Lavone and wife, Gwen. He is survived by sisters Jean and Melenie; children Connie (Keith) Klein, Don (Jana) Williams, Debbie (Tom) Gorzalka, Dorothy (Kim) Bangerter, Danny (Laura) Williams; and grandchildren Russ, Steven, Rene, Jared, Mandy, Shyla, Johnathan, Levi, Chelsie, Charlie, Josh, Zach, Olivia, and Kyle. He is also survived by numerous great grandchildren.
Duane passed away February 14, 2023. His family would like to thank the individuals who stopped to provide assistance; Zachery Leiding, Austin Orum, Wyatt Philipp and others. There are no words to adequately express our gratitude for your actions. It has provided so much peace and comfort knowing his final moments were spent with people of the highest integrity.
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements and there will be a celebration of life scheduled this summer. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.