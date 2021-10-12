March 12, 1989 - October 6, 2021
Dustin Keith Rougeau born on March 12, 1989, in Alexandria, Louisiana and passed away on October 6, 2021. He resided in Sheridan, Wyoming and had a love for the Bighorn mountains, where he became an avid outdoorsman and golfer. A Christian man who loved God’s beauty.
From a very young age, Dustin loved playing sports and spent his time outside in the woods and riding four wheelers. In 8th grade, he was awarded most athletic at his school and participated in football, baseball, basketball, and golf.
His family moved to Wyoming when Dustin was in high school. He excelled in his football career and was the second player from Big Horn to be selected for the Super 25 football team. After graduating from high school, Dustin was offered a football scholarship at South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City, South Dakota. On top of football, Dustin was very determined to become a civil engineer. When he put his mind to something, he would get it done no matter what it took.
After graduating from college, Dustin moved back to Sheridan and worked for one of his mentors. Dustin was a great listener and soaked in as much knowledge as possible. After a few years, Dustin set his mind on getting his professional engineering license. From that point on, it was the beginning of Dustin’s dream life. He started his own engineering firm, FDL Consulting, which became very successful. Dustin didn’t stop at his own company. He began other ventures from the knowledge and connections he had gained from the people in his professional and social life. Many of his colleagues were his dear friends, who looked up to Dustin and stood by his side through his career endeavors.
Dustin became a mentor to many others. He was well respected, loved, and people looked to him for advice as their role model. Dustin was courageous, ambitious and inspirational. Dustin was a young man who went above and beyond to accomplish his dreams.
Dustin was the eldest of three children. He was always the hero of the family and had the best advice on any life aspect.
Dustin had a nature of taking care of anyone around him. He would do anything for anyone if he could, and if he couldn’t he would give the best advice possible to overcome whatever it was.
Dustin was a son, brother, friend, mentor, leader, and a warrior. He constantly kept a positive attitude and battled every day to stay strong and continue to live his life to the fullest. Up until the very end, Dustin continued to love the ones around him, run his dream business, and fight an uphill battle like a warrior.
Dustin was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Howard Robinson and paternal grandfather, Thorsell Rougeau.
Left to cherish his memory are his companion and love of his life, Annie Fink; mother and father, Gina and Ronald Rougeau; brother, Devin Rougeau; sister, Peyton Rougeau; grandmother, Virginia Robinson; grandparents, Joyce and Jim Mumphrey and a host of extended family and friends.
A graveside service was held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 4:00 pm at the Lone Star Cemetery, 8390 Hwy. 112, Glenmora, Louisiana 71433, under the direction of Hixson Brothers Alexandria, with Robert Taylor officiating. The service was recorded and uploaded to their site. A Celebration of Life ceremony in Sheridan, Wyoming will be set at a later date.
Pallbearers were Devin Rougeau, Paul Soileau, Jared Stiver, Jared Guyer, Steve Leonard, and Pat Barker. Honorary pallbearers were Scotty Robinson, Lane Robinson, Cade Robinson, Getty Babbitt, Cyrus Western, and Kerry Townley.
In lieu of flower donations, please forward donations to the sarcoma research or sarcoma patient assistance fund. For Sarcoma Patient Assistance: https://www.sarcomapatientassistance.com/donate.
For Sarcoma Research: https://gifts.mdanderson.org/ (choose other and free text “sarcoma research donation”).
