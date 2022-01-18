Today

Cloudy with snow. High 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 8F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy. Much colder. High 18F. Winds light and variable.