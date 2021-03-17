Earl R. "Heavy" Arnold

August 17, 1955 - March 7, 2021
Heavy Arnold, of Sheridan, WY, left his weakened body behind as his soul went on Heaven March 7, 2021 at the age of 65. He was a much loved husband, father, Papa, brother, uncle, and friend.
Born August 17, 1955 to Rex and Mae Arnold in Evanston, WY, the youngest of four siblings. He grew up in Wyoming and Nebraska, attending high school in Ogallala, NE.
When he was 17, he began his career in the oil patch, traveling to many states in the western US and Canada. It was in the oilfield, near the beginning of his career, that he got the name “Heavy”. His driller couldn’t remember his name so gave him the nickname and it stuck like glue.
He had a wealth of knowledge about drilling that he didn’t mind sharing. Heavy worked hard and (in his younger years) played hard, having many adventures with his brother and sisters, as well as, his many friends. If you knew Heavy, you know that he had big personality that was sometimes hard to take, but he also had a gentler side that not everyone got to see.
In 1990, he met his wife, Rita, marrying the following year. They were blessed with two daughters and, later, three grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Rex, his mother, Mae, and stepdad, Earl Holt.
Heavy is survived by his wife, daughters Davi Arnold and her daughter Chevelle, of Sheridan, and Cheryl (KC,II) Jones and their son, Jenson and daughter, Avery of Sheridan; brother, Jerry (Cindy) Arnold of Wheatland, Jeannie (Dave) Banks of Riverton and Millie Huhman of Sheridan; as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends that he considered to be family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund c/o Rita Arnold at any US Bank branch.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 1660 Big Horn Ave., Sheridan, WY March 27 at 10 am. A lunch will be held following the service for those who wish to hang around and swap memories of Heavy.