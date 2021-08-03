Edgar “Eddie” Kenneth Jones
September 18, 1973 - July 27, 2021
Edgar “Eddie” Kenneth Jones, Jr., 47 of Dayton, WY, left us unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his residence in Wyoming.
Eddie was born on September 18, 1973, in Billings, MT to Edgar “Kenny” and Charlene Jones. He spent his early years on the Powder River south of Miles City, MT with some of his favorite memories spent on the MizPah ranch. Later, he moved back to Billings, MT where he attended Lockwood Middle School and graduated from Billings Senior High School. After high school, he joined the Army Reserves, and was proud to serve his country.
In October 1996, while working in optical (one of his careers), Eddie met Nicole at work and within a year on August 30, 1997, they were married in Billings, MT. Upon meeting Nicole, he took on his most cherished role as a dad to his daughter, Braidyn. In 1999, his son, Riley, was born. He was so excited to bring him home. In 2007, Eddie and Nicole learned of a child that needed help and without hesitation they welcomed Christian into their family. Over the next several years, they welcomed Peytyn and Kate (his Kahzak daughter) into their lives for a short time. In 2012, he became a grandfather for the first time. He was so proud of all three of his grandkids. He never turned his back or gave up on any of his children.
Eddie had a tough exterior but a big heart. He had a soft spot for children and dogs. Eddie was known as the guy with many “buddies”. A person became his buddy within minutes of meeting him. Most of his sentences would start with “I have a buddy....” Eddie was the man you could always call any time of day, and he would drop whatever he was doing and would be there to help. He would stop to help a stranger on the side of the road. He would see a neighbor working on a project and would drop what he was doing to go help. He would go on vacation and end up helping with their home improvement project. He never sat still, he was always on the go searching for the next project to work on. Eddie could do many things and if he couldn’t, he would figure it out.
Eddie found his niche in life when he discovered carpentry. He loved working with his hands and making things look good. He was a perfectionist in his work and he could always make things “better.” He was everyone’s go to person they’d call to ask questions. He’d get phone calls weekly that started with, “Eddie how would you do this?” Eddie loved his time spent with family and friends. In 2010, the family moved to Dayton, WY and he felt he was in heaven. He loved the mountains, camping, boating, snowboarding, offroading, anything with an engine, getting a “good deal” and a good cold beer.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar “Kenny” Jones, mother Charlene Jones, stepfather James Marty, mother-in-law Jean Schulte, an unborn child, and brothers Timothy Justice and Patrick Justice.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Nicole Schulte-Jones, daughter Braidyn (William) Looper, sons Riley Jones and Christian Torres, grandchildren Lillian, Cooper and Delbert; sisters Charlene (Michael) Dewitt and Rachel (Allen) Ridenour, brothers William (April) Justice, Michael Justice and David (Patty) Justice, stepsister Loretta (Spencer) Cline, stepbrother Ken Marty; father and mother-in-law Delbert & Sherry Schulte, brother-in-laws Todd (Darcy) Schulte and Brent (Teresa) Schulte, and sister-in-law Kimberly (Michael) Hurly. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and of course all of his “buddies”.
Eddie touched so many lives and will be missed greatly.
A Celebration of Life for Eddie will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 10:30am following a viewing at 10:00am at Kane Funeral Home. The family wishes for all to please attend an open house at Kane Funeral Home Reception Hall for fellowship and storytelling from 1:00pm-3:00pm.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.